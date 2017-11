Crittenden's opioid scripts among highest in state Kentucky is second in the nation in disability benefit payments, and Crittenden County ranks near the top in opioid use by recipients of Sup...

21-month-old child dies in US 60 crash Update : Accounts have been established at both Farmers and Peoples banks in Marion in the name of Liliana. A 21-month-old child died in a...

Church serves Thanksgiving Click Image to Enlarge

Rockets 2 wins from State Title Game Rocket Senior Adam Beavers leads his team into the Final 8 Game Tonight at Rocket Stadium. The Rocket football hosts the regional champi...