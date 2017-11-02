Governments beef up tech for services

The City of Marion now has municipal ordinances available for viewing on and download from its website, MarionKy.gov.
In Salem, starting in January, city hall will begin accepting credit and debit cards and beginning an automatic payment program for utilities.
And recently, Crittenden Fiscal Court approved an agreement with Louisville Geek, an information technology company, to provide email service and addresses for county employees and elected officials. The cost would be about $170 a month for 25 addresses.
Judge-Executive Perry Newcom said this will allow the county to better manage communications both internally and externally with constituents and organizations.
A county government website is also being designed. The email and internet domain will be CrittendenCountyKy.org.