YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Home
Full Version
Subscribe
Obituaries
Sports
Classifieds
Advertise
My Links
Contact Us
My Ads
Monday, November 20, 2017
Leaf machine broken, collection stalled
It could be after Thanksgiving before the City of Marion releases a schedule for curbside leaf collection, which has been delayed several weeks while the machinery used to vacuum the leaves is being repaired.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
11/20/2017 06:15:00 AM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
Newer Post
Older Post
Home