Monday, November 6, 2017
President orders flags to half staff
President Trump has ordered flags across the nation to be lowered to half staff until sunset Thursday in honor of the victims at Sunday's mass church shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas.
11/06/2017 10:06:00 AM
