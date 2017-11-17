Rockets 2 wins from State Title Game

|Rocket Senior Adam Beavers leads his team into
the Final 8 Game Tonight at Rocket Stadium.
Rockets vs Eagles
7pm Rocket Stadium
Class A First Region Championship
Crittenden County 8-4
Campbellsville 6-6
This is the first meeting ever between the two teams.
Playoffs at a Glance
n This will be the fifth time the postseason’s regional championship has been played at Rocket Stadium. Crittenden has won two of them – in 1985 over Caverna en route to the Class A State Championship and in 2008 over Mayfield before losing in the Sub-State at Beechwood.
n The Rockets hosted the regional championship in 1998 and 2002 but lost to Mayfield.
n Crittenden County has won a regional title just three times – 1963, 1985 and 2008.
PREVIOUS ROCKET REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
1963 - 1985 - 2008
PREVIOUS APPEARANCES IN
REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
1963 - 1985 - 1998 - 2002 - 2008
KHSAA CLASS A PLAYOFFS
This week’s regional championships
Campbellsville at Crittenden County
Beechwood at Kentucky Country Day
Raceland at Paintsville
Pikeville at Hazard
Last week’s regional semifinal results
Crittenden County 41, Bethlehem 20
Campbellsville 50, Russellville 26
Kentucky Country Day 32, Lou. Holy Cross 7
Beechwood 47, Frankfort 7
Raceland 31, Paris 9
Paintsville 43, Bracken County 0
Pikeville 42, Williamsburg 6
Hazard 43, Lynn Camp 8
CLASS A FINAL AP RANKINGS (Oct. 30)
1. Paintsville - still alive
2. Beechwood - still alive
3. Hazard - still alive
4. Kentucky Country Day - still alive
5. Paris - eliminated
6. Raceland - still alive
7. Ludlow - eliminated
8. Williamsburg - eliminated
9. Pikeville - still alive
10. Bracken County - eliminated
11. Russellville - eliminated
12. Crittenden County - still alive
13. Lynn Camp - eliminated
14. Frankfort - eliminated