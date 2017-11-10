Schools celebrate veterans

The CCHS SBDM will meet at 4 p.m., Nov. 14.

Math and Literacy Night will be held at the Crittenden County Elementary School at 6 p.m., Thurs., November 9. There will be a door prize. Hope to see you there!

Cash Express is hosting 13th annual coat and toy drive for the children accepting toys, coats and non perishable food items in many drop off locations in the area by Dec. 12. It is also pairing with Marion Police Dept. for Fill The Humvee from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Dec. 8. Donations of new toys, coats and can good will be give to the local Community Christmas Event.

Crittenden County Extension District board meeting November 9th 5:15 p.m. at the Ed Tech Center

Shady Grove Volunteer Fire Department will host its annual deer hunter’s breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 11, the first day of modern gun season. Breakfast is $8 and raffle tickets for a rifle to be given away around noon are $1.



