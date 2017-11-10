YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Friday, November 10, 2017
Schools celebrate veterans
Crittenden County Schools marked Veterans Day this morning with what has become an annual community celebration of our nation's military, both past and present. The entire student body of almost 1,300 as well as about 200 veterans and members of the community packed Rocket Arena for the service that included elementary school students performing patriotic songs for the veterans. Above, CCES Guidance Counselor Laura Poindexter distributes paper poppies to students to hand to veterans in attendance (below). The red poppy has become the national symbol of sacrifice and remembrance of those lost to war since 1919, when Armistice Day (now called Veterans Day) was first established on Nov. 11, the day World War I formally ended the year before.