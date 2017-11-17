Several file to seek re-election here

Several candidates, including numerous incumbents and a new hopeful for judge-executive, have filed to run in next year's election.
Sheriff Wayne Agent, Circuit Clerk Melissa Guill, County Clerk Carolyn Byford, PVA Ronnie Heady, Jailer Robbie Kirk and County Attorney Rebecca Johnson have turned in the necessary paperwork to seek re-election, as has District 3 Constable Paul Beard.
Republican Ricky Winders has also filed to run in the May primary for the county’s top spot currently held by Perry Newcom, also a Republican who plans to seek re-election.
The filing period opened recently and runs through Jan. 30 for candidates in partisan races.
All countywide offices will be on the ballot next year, as will magistrates, constables and representation in the Kentucky General Assembly and U.S. Congress.
Non-partisan races not on the ballot until next November are Marion mayor and city council and school board seats currently held by Eric LaRue and Ryan McDaniel.