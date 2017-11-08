.

Wednesday, November 8, 2017

What's news this week in Crittenden County...

Sunday's massacre during worship service at a small Baptist church in Texas  has prompted churches elders around Crittenden County to take another look at how to best protect congregations. “It has made myself, along with other pastors and leaders, have to re-evaluate systems we have in place and look at things needed to help ensure the safety of those who worship with us,” said Chris McDonald, pastor of one of the county's largest congregations at Life in Christ Church. “It is sad to think we have to view things this way, but it has quickly become the reality.”

For more on this enterprise story and the following headlines, pick up a copy of this week's issue of The Crittenden Press:
  • Campbell heads daily operations of Ky. Guard
  • Schools to dismiss for 1st day of special pension session
  • Christmas parade grand marshal sought
  • Refinancing jail debt will save county $110,000
  • Installation of boat dock at Riverview Park meets delays
  • Marion leaf collection still on hold: Ledford
  • Blue Knights dominate Murray chess tourney
  • After 30 years, Merrick retires from education
  • Kentucky rated 6th fattest state in U.S.
  • More child advocates needed
  • MY 2¢ WORTH: Mass killings not gun problem but societal
  • PASTOR'S PEN: Has absurdity become fabric of our lives?
  • OPINION: Everyone, not just public sector, impacted by pension crisis
  • OPINION: Draft pension reform bill isn’t the answer
  • SPORTS: Crittenden smokes Caverna, seeking revenge vs. Eagles
  • SPORTS: Dossett top WR in Kentucky
  • SPORTS: League Champs! Rockets win junior pro jamboree
  • SPORTS: Volleyball awards presented
  • SPORTS: Distance runners rack up PBs at state
  • VAUGHT'S VIEWS: Lyons reflects on lessons learned under coach Rich Brooks
  • OUTDOORS: Local experts explore signs for a high-quality whitetail game
  • OUTDOORS: Deer season opens Saturday
  • FORGOTTEN PASSAGES: Two Crittenden veterans remembered
