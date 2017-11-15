What's news this week in Crittenden County...

Wednesday, November 15, 2017

Magistrates will revisit one of their biggest concerns when Crittenden Fiscal Court meets today (Thursday) – how to protect county roads from damage from heavy traffic. In October, the court took a long look at enacting a road warranty agreement with haulers utilizing county-maintained roads in order to hold them liable for damage from overweight transports. The concerns are not new, but as transportation funds shrink and the cost of repairing roads grows, magistrates are feeling the pressure to preserve the integrity of nearly 400 miles of county-maintained roadways.

  • Community meal, worship scheduled for Thanksgiving
  • Several file for 2018
  • countywide election
  • Report: Local kids’ well-being measures mixed
  • Chamber shows love for small businesses
  • Deer Creek Church live Nativity continues growth
  • Machinery repair delays leaf collection
  • Ky. report: 1 in 9 on disability; county SSI opioid scripts 3rd
  • Jail equips inmates with skills for change
  • Woman gets 7 years for part in holdup of McDonald’s workers
  • Pair charged with Amish store thefts indicted
  • September unemployment rate down in county
  • VAUGHT'S VIEWS: Richards' early-season deficiencies are ones Calipari can fix
  • SPORTS: Crittenden thumps Bethlehem behind Nesbitt’s four TDs; CCHS hosts Campbellsville this week
  • SPORTS: Meet the Rockets Saturday to start off basketball season
  • Cooking club fun for instructor, kids
  • OUTDOORS: Early reports: Deer season’s a blast
  • FORGOTTEN PASSAGES: Businesses made Common Sense Review
