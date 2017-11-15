What's news this week in Crittenden County...

For more on this story and the following headlines, pick up a copy of this week's issue of The Crittenden Press:
- Community meal, worship scheduled for Thanksgiving
- Several file for 2018
- countywide election
- Report: Local kids’ well-being measures mixed
- Chamber shows love for small businesses
- Deer Creek Church live Nativity continues growth
- Machinery repair delays leaf collection
- Ky. report: 1 in 9 on disability; county SSI opioid scripts 3rd
- Jail equips inmates with skills for change
- Woman gets 7 years for part in holdup of McDonald’s workers
- Pair charged with Amish store thefts indicted
- September unemployment rate down in county
- VAUGHT'S VIEWS: Richards' early-season deficiencies are ones Calipari can fix
- SPORTS: Crittenden thumps Bethlehem behind Nesbitt’s four TDs; CCHS hosts Campbellsville this week
- SPORTS: Meet the Rockets Saturday to start off basketball season
- Cooking club fun for instructor, kids
- OUTDOORS: Early reports: Deer season’s a blast
- FORGOTTEN PASSAGES: Businesses made Common Sense Review