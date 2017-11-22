Wednesday, November 22, 2017

What's news this week in Crittenden County...

CCES second-graders share their instructions
on how to prepare tomorrow's Thanksgiving feast
There are any number of approaches Americans take toward preparing Thanksgiving dinner – from traditional oven-roasted turkey and dressing to obscure dishes like tamales. But second-graders at Crittenden County Elementary School – in their own words and grammar – share once again with our readers their secret recipes for turkey.

For all the tasty (and funny) instructions a preview of basketball season and the following headlines, pick up a copy of this week's issue of The Crittenden Press:
  • County jail revenue outpaces expenses for 1st time
  • Sun sets on Starnes’ 27 years as Rockets’ head football coach
  • Starnes era ends as Rockets fall in Class A quarterfinal
  • Toddler dies in Rosebud crash
  • Several more file for 2018 candidacy on county ballot
  • Fiscal court appoints two to local boards
  • Chamber backs Small Business Saturday
  • Thanksgiving meal open to community
  • Students share with board their education ideals
  • Ridley to seek re-election to seat in Kentucky senate
  • Blue Knights once again chess to impress at tournamant
  • Prevented planting, failed acres must be reported
  • Hard-to-get part halts leaf collection
  • Rep. Comer aide in county next week
  • Substance abuse hotline starts Dec. 1
  • Classes out several days next 3 months
  • Special session on pension to be soon
  • Ky. 1st to carry specialty plate supporting Alzheimer’s group
  • Last day to mail Christmas card to Granny Dec. 19
  • Postage on way up in 2018
  • VAUGHT'S VIEWS: Bol Bol’s decision leads him away from UK to Oregon
  • BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Hodge is confident in young Rocket arsenal
  • BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Hodge likes her girls’ chance to repeat in 5th
  • SPORTS: 4 Rocket cross country runners on All-Area
  • SPORTS: Hodge back at baseball job
  • FORGOTTEN PASSAGES: Highway 91 honored Crockett, Sen. James
  • Foundation lends aid to radiology needs
  • STLP projects head to state
