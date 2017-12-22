YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Friday, December 22, 2017
Area deaths
Katie L. Atwell, 72, of Marion
died Thursday. Gilbert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Martha Ann Broach, 52, of Salem
died Friday. Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
12/22/2017 12:18:00 PM
