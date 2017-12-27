YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Wednesday, December 27, 2017
Area deaths
Robert E Hill, 78, of Marion
died Monday. Gilbert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Bonnie Mae Swinford, 73, of Fredonia
died Saturday. Lakeland Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Eddyville is in charge of arrangements.
