Bevin orders flags to half-staff Saturday

Gov. Matt Bevin has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff Saturday in honor of Chief Warrant Officer 2 Lee M. Smith, 35, a Fort Campbell soldier who died while supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.
Services for CW2 Smith will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Larkin Sunset Gardens in Sandy, Utah.
According to the Department of Defense, CW2 Smith died Nov. 11 at Camp Taji, Iraq, due to injuries sustained from a non-combat related incident. The incident is under investigation.
Gov. Bevin encourages individuals, businesses, organizations and government agencies to join in this tribute of lowering the flag in honor of CW2 Smith.
Flag status information is available at http://governor.ky.gov/flag-status.