Bevin orders flags to half staff

Gov. Matt Bevin has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff on Thursday in observance of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.
This is in memory and honor of the more than 2,400 Americans – including two from Crittenden County – who died in the surprise attack on the U.S. Fleet’s Pearl Harbor base in the early-morning hours of Dec. 7, 1941. President Franklin D. Roosevelt declared Dec. 7, 1941, “a date which will live in infamy” and signed the declaration of war against Japan the following day, Dec. 8, 76 years ago.
Gov. Bevin encourages individuals, businesses, organizations and government agencies to join in this tribute.
Flag status information is available at http://governor.ky.gov/flag-status.