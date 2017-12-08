Bevin orders flags to half staff Saturday

Local escapee now in custody Ryan Paul Parker UPDATED 3:58 p.m. Parker has been apprehended and charged with escape by Marion Police Department. He will be jailed a...

Christmas Parade one of largest ever Deer Creek Baptist Church won the parade float contest. Marion's annual Christmas Parade had a potentially-record 54 entires and l...

Growing Deer Creek Nativity starts Saturday Deer Creek Baptist Church members will tell you their place of worship has seen much growth as of late. Having monthly activities helps ...

City Leaf Collection Schedule Click Image to Enlarge