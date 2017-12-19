Highway closed between Fredonia and Princeton

UPDATE: At about 5pm crews were still estimating that another 3 hours will be needed to clear the site. Homes within a one-quarter mile of the site have been evacuated.
Original Post -----------------
There is a tractor-trailer crash on Ky. 91 between Princeton and Fredonia in Caldwell County.
Both lanes are blocked at about the 15 mile marker.
The truck was hauling explosive material which will require special handling to off load and recover.
Motorists should avoid the area. The highway could be closed for up to five hours, according to the Kentucky Department of Highways. The crash was reported at about 1pm.
Detour for this section of Ky. 91 is via Ky. 139 and/or Ky. 70 or through Eddyville.