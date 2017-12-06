Local escapee now in custody

|Ryan Paul Parker
Parker has been apprehended and charged with escape by Marion Police Department. He will be jailed at Crittenden County Detention Center. Schools had been on lockdown, but that was lifted just after 4 p.m., and parents were notified that students were being bused home. Schools normally dismiss at 3 p.m.
ORIGINAL POST
An inmate from Crittenden County Detention Center has escaped custody and remains at large.
At 1:48 p.m., Ryan Paul Parker, 26, of Marion escaped custody of a guard while being treated at Crittenden Health Systems for a suspected overdose, according to Jailer Robbie Kirk. He fled the hospital and ran across the grounds of Marion Country Club. He was last seen near the intersection of Chapel Hill Road and Arleen Street.
All authorities have been notified and are searching for Parker, including at residences of known friends and family acquainted with Parker. Crittenden County Schools are currently on lock-down.
Parker is a white male wearing a tan jail uniform - shirt and pants. He is blonde with blue eyes, is 5-9 and 160 pounds. He also barefoot at the time of the escape, according to Kirk.
If you see the man, do not attempt to make contact, but immediately alert local authorities by calling 911. While any escapee poses a risk to the public, Kirk said he would not consider Parker considerably dangerous.
Parker had earlier appeared in district court, according to Kirk, but was remanded to jail by District Judge Daniel Heady after being found in contempt of court related to a drug test. EMS was called to treat Parker at the jail after he collapsed, Kirk said.
Parker did not harm anyone during the escape. He will be facing felony escape charges once apprehended.