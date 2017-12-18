Monday, December 18, 2017

Local women honored by KFB

Recognized for the achievements of its women’s program this year, Crittenden County Farm Bureau received the 2017 Gold Star Award of Excellence during Kentucky Farm Bureau’s annual meeting in Louisville.

The award honors county Women’s Committees for active participation in leadership development programs, agricultural promotion, educational initiatives and numerous other aspects of support to the local Farm Bureau.

At left, Marty Hill (center) and Crystal Wesmoland (right) of Crittenden County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee accept the Gold Star Award of Excellence from Vicki Bryant, chair of the Kentucky Farm Bureau state Women’s Committee. The award was presented during Friday’s recognition program at the 98th Kentucky Farm Bureau annual meeting.
