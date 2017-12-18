YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Monday, December 18, 2017
Local women honored by KFB
The award honors county Women’s Committees for active participation in leadership development programs, agricultural promotion, educational initiatives and numerous other aspects of support to the local Farm Bureau.
At left, Marty Hill (center) and Crystal Wesmoland (right) of Crittenden County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee accept the Gold Star Award of Excellence from Vicki Bryant, chair of the Kentucky Farm Bureau state Women’s Committee. The award was presented during Friday’s recognition program at the 98th Kentucky Farm Bureau annual meeting.