Local women honored by KFB

Starnes, Mathieu go into Hall of Fame Athletic Director and longtime track coach Angela Starnes and Lady Rocket basketball great Jessie Mathieu were inducted in the Farmers Ban...

Nativity and Choir Sunday at Marion Baptist Children from Marion Baptist Church will join the adult choir for a nativity scene during the annual Christmas cantata Sunday afternoon at...

Local escapee now in custody Ryan Paul Parker UPDATED 3:58 p.m. Parker has been apprehended and charged with escape by Marion Police Department. He will be jailed a...

Marion Baptist Christmas program Sunday Click Image to Enlarge