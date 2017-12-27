Marion man tried to outrun police

The Kentucky State Police has charged a Marion man with numerous offenses after he led officers on a vehicle pursuit in Caldwell County.
According to state police, KSP Sgt. Craig Engler observed a green Ford Ranger pickup driven by Travis Sosh, 35, on West Main Street shortly after 9 a.m., Tuesday in Princeton with no registration plate. Sgt. Engler activated his emergency equipment in attempt to stop the pickup. The operator disregarded Sgt. Engler’s emergency equipment and accelerated northbound on Ky. 91 in attempt to flee. The pursuit ended when the suspect lost control of the vehicle and it exited the roadway on Ky. 70.
The suspect then attempted to flee on foot, but was arrested without incident.
Sosh, 35, was arrested and charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police (vehicle) second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot); first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine); first-offense driving on a DUI suspended license; no insurance, no registration plates, speeding 26 mph over speed limit and reckless driving.
Sosh was lodged in the Caldwell County Detention Center.
The suspect has been on felony diversion in Crittenden County since October for drug and DUI convictions in Marion last June.
Sgt. Engler was assisted on scene by Sergeant Jon McGehee, Trooper Brian Graves, Trooper Ben Sawyer and the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department.