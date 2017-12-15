Starnes, Mathieu go into Hall of Fame

Athletic Director and longtime track coach Angela Starnes and Lady Rocket basketball great Jessie Mathieu were inducted in the Farmers Bank Marion-Crittenden County Athletics Hall of Fame during a ceremony Friday night at Rocket Arena.
Starnes has coached and taught school at Crittenden County for 27 years and Mathieu is No. 8 on the Lady Rockets' all-time scoring list.
Pictured are (from right) Angela Starnes, Farmers Bank vice president Andy Hunt and Jessie Mathieu.
Click here to read more about Starnes and Mathieu.