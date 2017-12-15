Friday, December 15, 2017

Starnes, Mathieu go into Hall of Fame

Athletic Director and longtime track coach Angela Starnes and Lady Rocket basketball great Jessie Mathieu were inducted in the Farmers Bank Marion-Crittenden County Athletics Hall of Fame during a ceremony Friday night at Rocket Arena.

Starnes has coached and taught school at Crittenden County for 27 years and Mathieu is No. 8 on the Lady Rockets' all-time scoring list.

Pictured are (from right) Angela Starnes, Farmers Bank vice president Andy Hunt and Jessie Mathieu.

Click here to read more about Starnes and Mathieu.


Posted by at