Teen dies in Livingston crash

The Livingston County Sheriff's Office is investigating a single vehicle collision on Paradise Road (KY 866) between Country Drive and Newbern Road occurred on Sunday, December 24, 2017 at approximately 11:42am.
Aleascya L. Campbell, 19, of Smithland was operating a 2009 Nissan Altima westbound on KY 866 when she lost control of the vehicle and crossed the eastbound lane of travel. The vehicle left the left hand (eastbound) shoulder of the roadway and collided with a tree.
Campbell was pronounced deceased at the scene by Livingston County Coroner Jeff Armstrong.
A juvenile passenger in the vehicle was transported to Baptist Hospital in Paducah for treatment of her injuries.
Livingston County Sheriffs Office was assisted at the scene by Livingston County EMS, Grand Lakes Volunteer Fire Department, Livingston County Emergency Management, and the Livingston County Coroners Office.
The investigation is continuing by Sgt. Jason Kirk, Livingston County Sheriffs Office. Please remember this young lady's friends and family in your thoughts and prayers.