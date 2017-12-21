This week's issue last of 2017

This week’s edition of The Crittenden Press that hit newsstands yesterday will be the last for 2017. Traditionally, the newspaper publishes only 51 issues a year, printing no edition between Christmas and New Year’s Day. This week’s issue contains seasons greetings from our advertisers to you, our readers, children’s letters to Santa and, of course, your local news.
Press office holiday schedule
The newspaper office will be closed Friday, Monday and Tuesday in observance of Christmas and Dec. 29 and Jan. 1 in observance of New Year’s Day.
We will be back Jan. 4 with a special look back at the top stories of 2017 and those we lost last year.