Thursday, December 28, 2017
Tonight's library event cancelled
Tonight's farewell reception at Crittenden County Public Library for outgoing Director Regina Merrick has been cancelled. The honoree is sick and unable to attend. The event will be rescheduled.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
12/28/2017 03:17:00 PM
