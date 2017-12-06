Wednesday, December 6, 2017

What's news this week in Crittenden County...

An Alabama man who operated as a hunting guide in Crittenden and Livingston counties has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges in Livingston County and faces 29 more charges in Crittenden District Court, many of them involving wildlife violations.

For the full story and the following headlines, pick up this week's edition of The Crittenden Press:
  • Teens seek solutions to school taxing issue
  • Alabama man facing several hunting violations
  • Pick-up of city leaves started
  • GOP challenger looks to unseat Sen. Ridley
  • New chiropractor’s office opens
  • Massages can help ease cancer patient woes
  • Teens explore medical careers
  • Local jobless rate up from October 2016
  • Ag Census 2017 now en route to farmers
  • Board of ed explores CCMS-CCHS library
  • Low-sodium targets on hold in cafeterias
  • Local KFB women recognized
  • Proposal offers drop in KU bills
  • MY 2¢ WORTH: Change starts with conversation
  • Ky. farming industry rebounds 3.5 percent
  • Community Christmas help dips to 59
  • FORGOTTEN PASSAGES: Greatest Generation had many war brides
  • Circuit judge attends 2017 judicial college
  • Families unite after discovery of relative in California
  • Thieves taking vending money
  • VAUGHT'S VIEWS: Wiseman does lots that Calipari, others like
  • SPORTS: Coach finds hope despite 4-point loss to Trigg County
  • SPORTS: Champion scoring big in 2-2 start
  • SPORTS: Too much Boyd beats Rockets
