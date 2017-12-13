Local escapee now in custody Ryan Paul Parker UPDATED 3:58 p.m. Parker has been apprehended and charged with escape by Marion Police Department. He will be jailed a...

Growing Deer Creek Nativity starts Saturday Deer Creek Baptist Church members will tell you their place of worship has seen much growth as of late. Having monthly activities helps ...

What's news this week in Crittenden County... An Alabama man who operated as a hunting guide in Crittenden and Livingston counties has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges in Livingst...

Christmas Parade one of largest ever Deer Creek Baptist Church won the parade float contest. Marion's annual Christmas Parade had a potentially-record 54 entires and l...