What's news this week in Crittenden County...

For the full story and the following headlines, pick up a copy of this week's issue of The Crittenden Press:
- Rosebud Hill road upgrade coming
- Inmate escapes while being treated at hospital
- School district to evaluate lockdown procedure
- Controlled burns asked to be reported
- The right moves: Chess sharpening students’ minds
- Blue Knights host chess tourney; K12 places 1st
- MY 2¢ WORTH: Bites, drab attire spurn unwanted male advances
- First United Bank breaks ground in Marion
- 2 arrested in Saturday Livingston drug bust
- Students earn cash for 3-pointers, TDs
- Crittenden in top 10 Trust for Life registry
- SANTA LETTERS: Read students' wish lists for St. Nick
- OUTDOORS: New Ky. hunting regs proposed
- SPORTS HALL OF FAME: First female AD at CCHS, Starnes still holds state record in track
- SPORTS HALL OF FAME: Mathieu’s varsity career spanned six seasons, produced 1,065 points
- SPORTS: 7th girls go perfect to win district
- SPORTS: Freshman Earning their Wings
- SPORTS: Woodward, Summers help left girls to win
- VAUGHT'S VIEWS: Oak Hill teammates will be SEC rivals
- Plus, public office holiday closings