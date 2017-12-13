Wednesday, December 13, 2017

What's news this week in Crittenden County...

By next summer, the ambulance service in Crittenden County will be under new management. But local officials contend Baptist Health’s decision to give up its stake in Crittenden EMS will not result in a disruption of service to the community. Earlier this month, the health care giant notified Crittenden Health Systems (CHS) and Judge-Executive Perry Newcom that it would be giving up management of Crittenden EMS...

For the full story and the following headlines, pick up a copy of this week's issue of The Crittenden Press:
  • Rosebud Hill road upgrade coming
  • Inmate escapes while being treated at hospital
  • School district to evaluate lockdown procedure
  • Controlled burns asked to be reported
  • The right moves: Chess sharpening students’ minds
  • Blue Knights host chess tourney; K12 places 1st
  • MY 2¢ WORTH: Bites, drab attire spurn unwanted male advances
  • First United Bank breaks ground in Marion
  • 2 arrested in Saturday Livingston drug bust
  • Students earn cash for 3-pointers, TDs
  • Crittenden in top 10 Trust for Life registry
  • SANTA LETTERS: Read students' wish lists for St. Nick
  • OUTDOORS: New Ky. hunting regs proposed
  • SPORTS HALL OF FAME: First female AD at CCHS, Starnes still holds state record in track
  • SPORTS HALL OF FAME: Mathieu’s varsity career spanned six seasons, produced 1,065 points
  • SPORTS: 7th girls go perfect to win district
  • SPORTS: Freshman Earning their Wings
  • SPORTS: Woodward, Summers help left girls to win
  • VAUGHT'S VIEWS: Oak Hill teammates will be SEC rivals
  • Plus, public office holiday closings
Posted by at