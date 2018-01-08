YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Home
Full Version
Subscribe
Obituaries
Sports
Classifieds
Advertise
My Links
Contact Us
My Ads
Monday, January 8, 2018
Area death
Donald Eugene Hooten, 89, of Marion
died Saturday. He was a recipient of the Purple Heart while serving in the U.S. Navy. Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
1/08/2018 02:34:00 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
Newer Post
Older Post
Home