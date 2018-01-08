Area death

City water leak now repaired City of Marion utility workers labor to make repairs to a busted water main in midday temperatures around 15 degree. The geyser ...

Firemen on scene of blaze at plaza Marion City Firemen are on the scene of a blaze at the former skating rink behind Pizza Hut in Darben Plaza. The fire is in the attic a...

What's news this week in Crittenden County After a week off, The Crittenden Press returns with a look back at what made the news 2017 and a bevy of fresh stories that will impact yo...

Marion man tried to outrun police The Kentucky State Police has charged a Marion man with numerous offenses after he led officers on a vehicle pursuit in Caldwell County. ...