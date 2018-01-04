City water leak now repaired

|City of Marion utility workers labor to make repairs to a busted
water main in midday temperatures around 15 degree. The geyser has
coated a wooded area around the break in a sheet of ice.
The leak has been repaired and water has been restored to all customers. City Administrator Adam Ledford said there is no boil water order necessary and things are back to normal.
Original post
Beginning at noon, Crittenden County Elementary School will be without water as will some residents in that area of the community and manufacturing facilities in the Industrial Park South.
According to Superintendent of Schools Vince Clark, CCES is making plans to accommodate student needs.
"This will require some adjustments for lunch and restroom services at CCES," said Clark, "but (staff) are working on how best to handle that while providing lunch and restroom breaks for students."
The middle and high school campuses should not be impacted, Clark added.
However, some residents in the southeast part of town and Par 4 Plastics will be impacted. The county is working with Par 4 to help provide backup water and the schools reportedly have a 1,000-gallon mobile water supply that will be used at CCES.
City Administrator Adam Ledford said a water line broke early this morning and it's spewing so much water that repairs must be made soon or the city's supply could be jeopardized. He said repairs should be completed sometime after dark this evening. Crews, he said, will be making the repairs without closing off the water system. So it will be a wet and cold job, Ledford said.
The line break is on a major artery in the distribution system that takes water from the plant on Chapel Hill Road to the water tower on Wilson Hill above Marion.