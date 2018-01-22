Counterfeit investigation in Marion

Marion Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the man in this video who allegedly passed a $100 counterfeit bill at 10:30pm on Friday, Jan. 13 at the Five Star Shell Mart in Marion.
If you can help identify this man, contact Marion Police Department at (270) 965-3500.
He is wearing a camouflage Under Armor cap and hooded jacket.
Your help has been making a difference. A video posted last week online helped local police solve a gasoline "drive off" at Ideal Convenience Center in Marion.