Governor orders flags lowered

As a show of support for the Marshall County community following tragic events that transpired at Marshall County High School on Jan. 23, Gov. Matt Bevin has ordered the state flag be lowered to half-staff until sunset Tuesday.
"May this serve as a visual reminder to all of us that we must come together in love and solidarity during this time of heartbreak and mourning and in the months and years that follow," said Bevin. "Together, let us commit to honor the memory of those that were lost and pray for the Marshall County community during the hard days ahead. United we stand. Divided we fall."
Bevin encourages all Kentuckians, businesses, organizations and government agencies to join this show of support for the Marshall County community.