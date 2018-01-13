In addition, The Crittenden Press will be closed Monday. The deadline for all submissions to the newspaper, including advertising, will be moved to noon Tuesday.
Saturday, January 13, 2018
Local offices closed Monday
All city, county, state and federal offices will be closed Monday in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. The list of closings includes city hall; all county operations, including the courthouse, convenience center and animal shelter; post offices; Extension service; senior center; and public library.
