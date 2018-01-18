Meet the new head football coach

There will be a meet and greet reception for new head football coach Sean Thompson from 6-7 p.m., Friday at the Rocket Arena Conference Room.
Thompson was hired last week to replace 27-year skipper Al Starnes, who retired at the end of thee 2017 football season.
The first Crittenden County High School graduate to be head football coach, Thompson played his collegiate football Campbellsville. He has been the offensive coordinator at Crittenden since 2014 and was last summer named assistant head coach to Starnes.