NWS issues a winter storm watch

WHAT
Rain will be changing to an icy mix of freezing rain and sleet, before changing to all snow, with significant accumulations of snow and ice anticipated.
TIMING
Thursday night and Friday
MAIN IMPACT
Icing of roads, trees, and power lines will occur first. This will be followed by accumulating snowfall. Significant accumulations of snow and ice are possible.
OTHER IMPACTS
Expect possible major impacts on travel to work or school Friday morning. This is a developing situation and may change, but this Watch means conditions are favorable for significant accumulations of snow and ice, so be prepared for impact travel due to snow and ice. In addition, gusty winds, especially late Thursday night and early Friday, may heighten the dangers related to icing, and result in isolated to scattered losses of power by felling ice or snow weighted lines.
WHAT DOES IT MEAN
A winter storm watch means there is a potential for significant snow...sleet...or ice accumulations that would greatly impact travel. Stay tuned for later statements. This watch will be upgraded to a warning if winter storm conditions become more certain.
AFFECTED COUNTIES
- Ballard
- Caldwell
- Calloway
- Carlisle
- Christian
- Crittenden
- Daviess
- Fulton
- Graves
- Henderson
- Hickman
- Hopkins
- Livingston
- Lyon
- Marshall
- McCracken
- McLean
- Muhlenberg
- Todd
- Trigg
- Union
- Webster