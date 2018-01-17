Police looking for gas thief

|Click to enlarge
Marion Police Department is looking for leads to the identity of a gas thief this morning at the Ideal Market on Sturgis Road. The thief, who appears to be wearing a black coat with a blue or purple knit hat, made off with more than $20 in gas without paying. A surveillance video shows what appears to be a blue, four-door car leaving the scene.
If you have any information that may lead authorities to locate this person, you are asked to call Marion Police Department at (270) 965-3500.