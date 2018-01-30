YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Police trying to solve alleged hit and run
Marion Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who they want to talk to about a possible hit and run in Marion.
According to police, a black Lexus was damaged while parked in front of the Crittenden County Courthouse at 1pm today (Tuesday, Jan. 30).
Police want to talk to the man driving a black Chevrolet or GMC extended cab pickup that is seen in these photos. A couple of the pictures show a man, believed to be in his 60s, walking near the black pickup. When the truck left, it headed down Carlisle Street.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Marion Police Department at (270) 965-3500.