Snow, dangerous wind chills possible

An area of light snow will move southeast across the region Monday, with 1-2 inches of accumulations possible mainly east of the Mississippi River. The snow is most likely locally between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. It will be cloudy Monday with a high near 33. The light snows may linger over west Kentucky Monday night into Tuesday morning, but any additional accumulations will be very minor.
Wind chills will drop dangerously low to below zero over the entire area Monday night and Tuesday night. Monday night's low is forecast around 5 with a wind chill of minus 7. Wind chills in this area may not climb above zero at all on Tuesday.
Got snow pics?
Send us pictures of your child enjoying the wintry weather with a snowman, snow fort or snowball fight, and it might appear in our next issue of The Crittenden Press. All snow pictures are welcome, but we ask that you tell us where you are and who is in the photo. Email your photos to thepress@the-press.com.