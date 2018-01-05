This week in Frankfort

Firemen on scene of blaze at plaza Marion City Firemen are on the scene of a blaze at the former skating rink behind Pizza Hut in Darben Plaza. The fire is in the attic a...

City water leak now repaired City of Marion utility workers labor to make repairs to a busted water main in midday temperatures around 15 degree. The geyser ...

Highway closed between Fredonia and Princeton SECOND UPDATE : 9:45pm Site is Cleared. UPDATE : At about 5pm crews were still estimating that another 3 hours will be needed to clear th...

Marion man tried to outrun police The Kentucky State Police has charged a Marion man with numerous offenses after he led officers on a vehicle pursuit in Caldwell County. ...