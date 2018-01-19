This week in Frankfort

Budget work advances as lawmakers
receive governor’s spending plan
LRC PUBLIC INFORMATION
The governor said his budget priorities were represented in the acronym PIE: Protection, Infrastructure, and Education. His spending plan proposes new funds to address the state’s opioid crisis, improve hiring and pay for social workers, improve workforce development efforts, and hire more public advocates, as well as county and commonwealth attorneys. Still, he noted that his proposed budget was a tight one that included significant cuts in other areas. “These are the times that try men’s souls,” he said, quoting Thomas Paine.
Some had wondered in the days leading up to the governor’s speech whether he would propose a cut in SEEK, the state’s per-pupil spending formula. He didn’t, keeping the funding level at the current $3,981 per student. School districts would, however, be challenged to reduce administrative costs and find funds to make up for a reduction in state spending on school transportation costs.
The days leading up to the governor’s speech also included speculation on the possibility of double-digit, across-the-board spending cuts. There are proposed cuts, but they differ from what some expected. The governor’s plan calls for a targeted approach that would eliminate funding for 70 programs and implement 6.25 percent spending cuts for most other parts of state government.
Also noteworthy: The governor’s proposal would fully fund state pension plans with $3.3 billion in accordance with actuarially required contributions (ARC.)
While receiving the governor’s budget proposal is a big step, it’s the first step of many that will be undertaken before the final version of the budget is crafted by lawmakers. Lawmakers typically make a number of changes in the budget as it works its way through the legislative process to make sure the final document is one that reflects their own priorities for the state.
While the budget was a major focus of the week, a number of other pieces of legislation advanced in the legislative committee system, as well as in the Senate and House chambers.
Animal protection legislation was approved by the Senate on Wednesday and sent to the House for consideration. Senate Bill 8 would provide civil immunity for damaging a vehicle if a person enters the vehicle in a good-faith effort to rescue a dog or cat if the animal is in danger of death if not removed.
In the House, representatives approved a measure that takes aim at child pornography. House Bill 70 would prohibit registered sex offenders from purposely using cell phones and other electronic communications to solicit, communicate with or collect information about a minor. The bill now goes to the Senate for consideration.