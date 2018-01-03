Wednesday, January 3, 2018

What's news this week in Crittenden County

After a week off, The Crittenden Press returns with a look back at what made the news 2017 and a bevy of fresh stories that will impact your life in 2018. For that and all of the following headlines, pick up a copy of this week's issue out today on newsstands:
  • Take a look back at 2017 news
  • Roll call of those we lost in 2017
  • City shedding light on burglaries
  • Firemen save former skating rink on coldest night of winter thus far
  • Financial bleeding slowed at hospital
  • KU, Atmos users may save with fed tax reform
  • Flu hits area hard
  • Frazer files paperwork for county attorney
  • Missing woman, 21, located in nearby jail
  • Temps plummet to lowest in three years
  • New library director takes over
  • Freedom Waste seeks residential rate bump
  • November jail revenue dips, but per-day income ticks up
  • Audit clean for clerk’s fee account for 2016
  • CCEDC appoints five to regional board
  • State workers cost Kentucky taxpayers $100,000 in false election leave claims
  • December police activity report
  • Livingston teen dies in Christmas Eve wreck
  • Local man arrested for fleeing state police
  • Salem Springlake audit good
  • UK research center expansion will help local farmers
  • 1 in 4 Ky. vehicle recalls ignored, costing drivers
  • Fewer unemployed since March 2001
  • New benefits, insurance options in 2018
  • Kentucky workplaces safer than ever
  • Jones bids adieu to grocery store
  • Schools prepare for NTI snow days
  • SPORTS: District showdown Friday at Marion
  • SPORTS: Lady Rockets need another W vs. Lyon
  • SPORTS: Players wanted for 3-on-3 basketball
  • VAUGHT'S VIEWS: Sports anchor Mizelle plans to be her self on air
  • BENCHMARKS: Where is the moral compass?
  • FORGOTTEN PASSAGES: School days created lasting memories
  • Fredonia Heritage Society solicits survey information
