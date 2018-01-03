What's news this week in Crittenden County

After a week off, The Crittenden Press returns with a look back at what made the news 2017 and a bevy of fresh stories that will impact your life in 2018. For that and all of the following headlines, pick up a copy of this week's issue out today on newsstands:
- Take a look back at 2017 news
- Roll call of those we lost in 2017
- City shedding light on burglaries
- Firemen save former skating rink on coldest night of winter thus far
- Financial bleeding slowed at hospital
- KU, Atmos users may save with fed tax reform
- Flu hits area hard
- Frazer files paperwork for county attorney
- Missing woman, 21, located in nearby jail
- Temps plummet to lowest in three years
- New library director takes over
- Freedom Waste seeks residential rate bump
- November jail revenue dips, but per-day income ticks up
- Audit clean for clerk’s fee account for 2016
- CCEDC appoints five to regional board
- State workers cost Kentucky taxpayers $100,000 in false election leave claims
- December police activity report
- Livingston teen dies in Christmas Eve wreck
- Local man arrested for fleeing state police
- Salem Springlake audit good
- UK research center expansion will help local farmers
- 1 in 4 Ky. vehicle recalls ignored, costing drivers
- Fewer unemployed since March 2001
- New benefits, insurance options in 2018
- Kentucky workplaces safer than ever
- Jones bids adieu to grocery store
- Schools prepare for NTI snow days
- SPORTS: District showdown Friday at Marion
- SPORTS: Lady Rockets need another W vs. Lyon
- SPORTS: Players wanted for 3-on-3 basketball
- VAUGHT'S VIEWS: Sports anchor Mizelle plans to be her self on air
- BENCHMARKS: Where is the moral compass?
- FORGOTTEN PASSAGES: School days created lasting memories
- Fredonia Heritage Society solicits survey information