What's news this week in Crittenden County...

Wednesday, January 10, 2018

After several months of debate, a reversed decision to close the street  and $100,000 in repairs and an ongoing need for more, Marion City Council is looking at an end to commercial traffic to prolong the life of County Club Drive.

  • Deep freeze plays havoc with city’s water distribution lines
  • State pension woes may lead to city, county service cuts
  • ABOUT TOWN: Isolation becoming burden for community
  • Coyote DNA sought for species expansion study
  • Bill would piggyback gubernatorial polling
  • Marion attorney opening own office
  • Attorney’s new office necessitates counseling center move to Ed-Tech
  • SENATE LEGISLATIVE LOOK: ‘Dire’ pension situation no time for partisanship
  • HOUSE LEGISLATIVE LOOK: Pension crisis affects all
  • Electric utility fined $20,000 for fatal 2016 safety violations
  • Comer in, Gaskins out in 1st District congressional race
  • Caldwell pursuit leads to DUI, other charges filed against Fredonia man
  • KU seeks OK to make smart meters standard
  • Crittenden County man headed
  • overseas with Ky. Guard unit
  • Bitter cold may qualify ag losses for FSA help
  • Woman’s Club 2018 youth short story, poetry contest deadline set for Jan. 26
  • SPORTS: Tall orders await CCHS in All A
  • SPORTS: Rocket coach feels better after film review
  • SPORTS: Roller coaster ride adds uncertainty to girls' season
  • SPORTS: Cardinals caravan coming to Paducah, Evansville
  • VAUGHT'S VIEWS: Father hopes UK fans will remember Barker's team loyalty
  • Burna Legion honors Pecks, Gibsons for 2017
  • Atmos replacing lines on 641
  • Paducah Kmart shuts doors in April
  • Highs and lows: 2017 weather almanac
  • Compare 2017 Marion Police activity to 2016
  • Study: State losing residents
  • FORGOTTEN PASSAGES: 1948 in review reveals war, sports news
  • Chamber breakfast scheduled for Jan. 19
  • Local jobless rate up from November 2016
