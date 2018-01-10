What's news this week in Crittenden County...

|To Your Health
- Deep freeze plays havoc with city’s water distribution lines
- State pension woes may lead to city, county service cuts
- ABOUT TOWN: Isolation becoming burden for community
- Coyote DNA sought for species expansion study
- Bill would piggyback gubernatorial polling
- Marion attorney opening own office
- Attorney’s new office necessitates counseling center move to Ed-Tech
- SENATE LEGISLATIVE LOOK: ‘Dire’ pension situation no time for partisanship
- HOUSE LEGISLATIVE LOOK: Pension crisis affects all
- Electric utility fined $20,000 for fatal 2016 safety violations
- Comer in, Gaskins out in 1st District congressional race
- Caldwell pursuit leads to DUI, other charges filed against Fredonia man
- KU seeks OK to make smart meters standard
- Crittenden County man headed
- overseas with Ky. Guard unit
- Bitter cold may qualify ag losses for FSA help
- Woman’s Club 2018 youth short story, poetry contest deadline set for Jan. 26
- SPORTS: Tall orders await CCHS in All A
- SPORTS: Rocket coach feels better after film review
- SPORTS: Roller coaster ride adds uncertainty to girls' season
- SPORTS: Cardinals caravan coming to Paducah, Evansville
- VAUGHT'S VIEWS: Father hopes UK fans will remember Barker's team loyalty
- Burna Legion honors Pecks, Gibsons for 2017
- Atmos replacing lines on 641
- Paducah Kmart shuts doors in April
- Highs and lows: 2017 weather almanac
- Compare 2017 Marion Police activity to 2016
- Study: State losing residents
- FORGOTTEN PASSAGES: 1948 in review reveals war, sports news
- Chamber breakfast scheduled for Jan. 19
- Local jobless rate up from November 2016