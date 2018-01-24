Wednesday, January 24, 2018

What's news this week in Crittenden County...

Downtown Marion will turn into a mock crime scene on March 10, when a murder mystery event is scheduled, aiming to bring the community, small businesses and visitors together for a day of fun and excitement. The concept and the idea of this event are brought to Marion by its city administrator, Adam Ledford.

For more on the murder mystery and the following headlines, grab a copy of this week's issue of The Crittenden Press:
  • Schools heighten alert after Marshall shooting
  • U.S. 641 road plan funding $44 million
  • Four facing indictments from January grand jury
  • Former Mayor Wood, 80, dies in Tennessee
  • Jail notification system available for subscribers
  • Jail revenue eclipes $200,000 for 1st time
  • Study: Business climate mostly ‘great’
  • Snow forces city to average monthly water bills
  • Bookmobile takes library to readers
  • Revised trash agreement ups rates
  • Surveillance videos posted online help to solve crimes
  • EDITORIAL: County, state take opioid fight to top 3 drug-makers
  • HOUSE REVIEW: Governor’s budget austere
  • SENATE REVIEW: Bevin’s budget too harsh to support
  • SUPER NEWS: NTI days engage, benefit students
  • KDE commish wants NTI revamp
  • PASTOR'S PEN: Roe v. Wade: Another day that should live in infamy
  • Auditor finds numerous issues with Livingston Fiscal Court accounting
  • Ky. exits 2017 with lowest unemployment rate of year
  • SPORTS: No quit in Crittenden’s boys despite season’s struggles
  • SPORTS: Caldwell sends Rockets home early from All A Classic hoops
  • SPORTS: No repeat in cards for Lady Rockets in All A
  • SPORTS: Dossett’s big game gets bumped in recordbook by late 2012 entry
  • VAUGHT'S VIEWS: Michigan duo key storyline for UK football
  • Union J-E’s death looks to be natural
  • FSA CoC election results final
  • Camp allows youth Revolutionary experience
  • Marion native on Chicago Fire
  • FORGOTTEN PASSAGES: Picnics, fishing simple pleasures
