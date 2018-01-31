Police trying to solve alleged hit and run Marion Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who they want to talk to about a possible hit ...

Cave In Rock Ferry closes for fog UPDATE : Ferry resumed service Sunday morning. ORIGINAL POST The Cave In Rock Ferry had halted operation for the night due to heavy fog...

Counterfeit investigation in Marion Marion Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the man in this video who allegedly passed a $100 count...

What's news this week in Crittenden County... Downtown Marion will turn into a mock crime scene on March 10, when a murder mystery event is scheduled, aiming to bring the community, sm...