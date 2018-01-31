What's news this week in Crittenden County...

Wednesday, January 31, 2018

Forty winters have come and gone since a handful of Amish men and their families migrated to rural Crittenden County. They initially settled on an 1,800-acre tract of property that had one small clapboard house, then systematically populated a greater portion of the landscape in the northern section of the county. Today, John Detweiler says that by his count, there are more than 30 Amish homes on that original farm where the Christian group’s settlement began in December 1977.

  • Crittenden schools keep pupil safety top priority
  • Crittenden schools move to address active shooter prevention, reaction
  • ABOUT TOWN: Accountability missing in today’s world
  • 2nd local seeks seat in House
  • Trump’s Tax Act bringing savings to KU customers
  • Health department: Flu now at epidemic stage
  • LHHS receives 4-star rating with 2017 Hospital Compare
  • USDA: Hay, livestock surviving winter well
  • Regional economic development group official; includes Crittenden
  • Press intern, editor earn top honors in newspaper contest
  • ‘Little Miss Bully’ second book for Brantley
  • SPORTS: Livingston goes undefeated in Fifth District
  • SPORTS: Rockets fall at LCHS, three tied in league
  • SPORTS: Courtney always knew he’d be on Rockets coaching staff
  • SPORTS: Youth baseball, softball registration coming soon
  • VAUGHT'S VIEWS: Recruiting woes ones some schools might love
  • OUTDOORS: Cold clipper gives waterfowlers joyful finale
  • Bechler applauds Rosebud funding
  • Bill would ensure better Kentucky organ, tissue donation procedures
  • Bechler files bill to toughen immigration
  • Clark earns exemplary rating
  • Crittenden jobless rate dips to
  • 4 percent in final month of 2017
  • Complete Election Filings: Who will be on the ballot in 2018?
  • Ky. 1668 closing for surfacing work
  • Ky. 1901 closing for cross drain work
  • HOUSE REVIEW: Victim protection measures moving ahead
  • SENATE REVIEW: Still no pension legislation to consider
  • Salem native Taylor retires president’s post
  • CCES honor roll
  • DEFEW'S VIEWS: Apple a day adage holds some truth
  • Kemper benefit planned Feb. 17
