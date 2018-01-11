Winter storm bearing down on area

Basketball game changed for weather Crittenden County's Fifth District basketball game at Trigg County will be played Thursday night instead of Friday as originally sched...

City water leak now repaired City of Marion utility workers labor to make repairs to a busted water main in midday temperatures around 15 degree. The geyser ...

Firemen on scene of blaze at plaza Marion City Firemen are on the scene of a blaze at the former skating rink behind Pizza Hut in Darben Plaza. The fire is in the attic a...

Basketball doubleheader tonight at Marion Crittenden County hosts Lyon County tonight in a basketball doubleheader at Rocket Arena. The girls' game starts at 6pm with the Lady ...