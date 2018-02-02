2Region Basketball Pairings announced today

|Crittenden's Sawyer Towery guards Lyon's Gabe Board
on Lyon's last-chance trip down the floor during
Thursday's boys' 5th District championship game.
BOYS
At Henderson County
WEDNESDAY
Henderson vs Lyon, 6pm
Madisonville vs Christian Co., 7:30pm
THURSDAY
University Heights vs Hopkins Cent., 6pm
Crittenden vs Union Co., 7:30 pm
SATURDAY
Semifinal Rounds
MONDAY, March 5
Championship, 7pm
GIRLS
At Webster County
MONDAY
Webster Co. vs Dawson Springs, 6pm
Crittenden vs Hopkinsville, 7:30pm
TUESDAY
Christian Co. vs Livingston, 6pm
Caldwell vs Henderson, 7:30pm
FRIDAY
Semifinal Rounds
SATURDAY
Championship, 5pm