YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Home
Full Version
Subscribe
Obituaries
Sports
Classifieds
Advertise
My Links
Contact Us
My Ads
.
Friday, February 9, 2018
Area deaths
Vicki Taylor, 54, of Ledbetter
died Monday. Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services was in charge of arrangements.
Veronica Gilland, 68, of Sturgis
died Thursday. Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services in Salem is in charge of arrangements.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
2/09/2018 08:15:00 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
Newer Post
Older Post
Home