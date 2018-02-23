YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Home
Full Version
Subscribe
Obituaries
Sports
Classifieds
Advertise
My Links
Contact Us
My Ads
Friday, February 23, 2018
Area Deaths
Libby Werne, 58, of Marion
died Thursday. Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield is in charge of arrangements.
Mollie Marie Chambliss, 93, of Salem
died Wednesday. Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services in Salem is in charge of arrangements.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
2/23/2018 08:09:00 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
Newer Post
Older Post
Home