Friday, February 2, 2018
Basketball, homecoming are on
Crittenden County's varsity basketball doubleheader tonight against Todd Central is on despite school being out today.
Also, the homecoming dance will be held after tonight's second game.
Crittenden Press Online
2/02/2018 12:25:00 PM
