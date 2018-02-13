Crittenden joins economic development partnership

Crittenden County Economic Development Corp. (CCEDC), according to a news release from CCEDC Chairman Terry Bunnell, will continue to operate as its own entity to address the needs of Crittenden County, but will also support funding and participation for economic development in the region.
“The vision is to ensure the county and area (are) improving and moving forward in all aspects of economic development,” Bunnell said in the release. “The partnership will enable the CCEDC to use resources wisely and prudently to represent the area.”
During the first consolidated board meeting of the regional partnership, the following executive committee was formed:
- Chairman Tim Capps: Par 4 Plastics President, Crittenden County.
- Vice Chairman Jeff McDaniels: Farmers Bank (Princeton) President/CEO, Caldwell County.
- Treasurer Bob Hayes: Caldwell County.
- Secretary D’Anna Sallin: Siemens Rail Automation Corp., Crittenden County.
- Wade White, Lyon County Judge Executive.
- Brent Bugg, Fredonia Valley Bank President, Caldwell County.
- Perry Newcom, Crittenden County Judge Executive.
- Princeton Mayor Danny Beavers, Caldwell County.
- Princeton Attorney Todd Wetzel, Caldwell County.
In addition to Capps, Sallin and Newcom, other board members from Crittenden County include Chris Cook, Farmers Bank & Trust Co. Executive Vice President; and Adam Ledford, Marion City Administrator.
The partnership will represent 29,825 residents within its three counties with a projected annual budget of $140,000.
“CCEDC believes that the partnership will allow the pooling of resources, and working together is the most fiscally responsible approach as we attempt to maintain competitiveness for jobs in the region,” said Bunnell.