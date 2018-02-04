Crittenden Springs Road closing for work

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to close a section of Ky. 1668/Crittenden Springs Road in Crittenden County next Thursday.
Ky. 1668 will be closed to through traffic at mile-point 2.2 to make base repairs. This is along Ky. 1668 between the Rogers Group quarry entrance and the intersection with Ky. 2123/Glendale Church Road.
The road will close at approximately 7:30 a.m. next Thursday. It is expected to reopen to traffic by about 2:30 p.m.
There will be no marked detour. Local residents may access Ky. 1668 from the U.S. 60 end or via Ky. 2123/Glendale Church Road or Ky. 135.
This project is scheduled on a weather permitting basis.
Approximately 300 vehicles travel this section of Ky. 1668 in an average day.