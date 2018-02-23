Local student charged following school threat

A Crittenden County student has been charged with terroristic threatening following an alleged remark that he was going to kill everyone at Crittenden County Middle School.
On Thursday, just after classes were dismissed around 3 p.m., Kentucky State Police were contacted by the Marion Police Department in reference to the threat of the school shooting at CCMS
Trooper Joseph Bartolotti, Trooper William Over and Sgt. Zachary Jones responded to the school. A third party student overheard a conversation between two other students. The third party said he overheard a male juvenile telling another juvenile he was going to kill everyone in the school.
The juvenile who made the threatening statement admitted to troopers he said if he was going to kill anyone, it would be the other juvenile. He denied stating he was going to kill everyone in the school.
The juvenile who made the threatening statement was charged for third degree terroristic threatening and persons danger to self/others. He was taken to the Pennyroyal Center for a mental evaluation.
"Charges were filed, and the student making the threat is suspended until the full investigation is complete," a news release from the school district read. "Crittenden County schools make student safety and security its top priority, and we are vigilant to investigate any reported concerns."
There will be more on this story next week in The Crittenden Press.