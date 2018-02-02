YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Friday, February 2, 2018
No school today
There is no school in Crittenden County today Friday, February 2.
The school administration checked pre-dawn roads and found too many icy areas on secondary roads in the county.
